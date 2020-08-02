Kevin O'Brien has made a living from smashing bowlers to all parts of the ground. The Ireland batsman has won many a games for his country, thanks to his ruthless hitting. On Thursday, Kevin O'Brien, playing for Leinster Lightning, smashed a whirlwind 82 off just 37 balls, including eight sixes, during a domestic Twenty20 match in Dublin. While the North-West Warriors bowlers were being bullied around, O'Brien's car, which was in an adjoining car park, too ended up bearing the brunt of its owner's power-hitting.

During the match, the Irishman struck a massive six that sailed into the car park, and smashed into the rear window of his car at Pembroke Cricket Club.

Cricket Ireland's Twitter account posted a picture of O'Brien's damaged car, although the 36-year-old O'Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster secure a win.

Cricket Australia's Twitter account had a cheeky reaction to O'Brien's very expensive six, tweeting: "What ever happened to the 'Luck of the Irish'?"

What ever happened to the 'Luck of the Irish?https://t.co/nDsVx6gI8D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2020

The match had been reduced to 12 overs a side due to rain interruptions. O'Brien opened the innings after his team were put into bat and began his onslaught from the word go.

His power-packed knock helped Leinster post 124 for four with Simi Singh chipping with a run-a-ball 25.

The North-West Warriors didn't have the best of starts in the chase, losing opener Nathan McGuire on the second ball for a duck.

William Porterfield's 30-ball 50 kept his team in the hunt for a while, but the Warriors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, finally ending up with 104 for eight.