Watch: Sri Lankan Spinner Leaves Fans Baffled With His Version Of 'Frog In A Blender Action'. Video Is Viral
Kevin Koththiigoda dished out another version of the "Frog in a Blender" bowling action, made famous first by South African Paul Adams.
South African left-arm wrist-spinner Paul Adams had first wowed spectators in a tour match against England in 1995-96. After bewitching the English, his unique bowling action was famously dubbed as akin to a "Frog in a Blender". Fast forward 24 years and a Sri Lankan spinner, Kevin Koththiigoda, is outdoing the South African by coming up with an even whackier version of the 'Frog in a Blender' action. The 21-year-old spinner, who hails from Galle and is currently playing for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, left fans on Twitter baffled with his unorthodox action. Kevin Koththiigoda is not the first spinner whose action has been compared to Paul Adams. Indian bowler Shivil Kaushik caught everyone's attention after he made his IPL debut for the Gujarat Lions in 2016. Within few minutes, after delivering his first ball, Kaushik took the Internet by storm thanks to his 'Frog in a Blender' action.
#NewFavePlayer Kevin Koththiigoda. Consonant in a blender pic.twitter.com/9EmOBFuNOW— Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 16, 2019
Body all parts dislocated in different zones and directions just before he thru ball.. need a batman to play him and not a batsman...— Mohit Suri (@MohitSu26704902) November 16, 2019
I can't imagine, how can he bowl like this. #Brave— Junglee (@KhanIshfaq007) November 16, 2019
He is just 2019 version of The great Paul Adams from https://t.co/vkXhD8za3j— Hemaang (@JrSehgal) November 16, 2019
Incorrect. He can. It's similar to Paul Adam's action who took 134 test wickets in 45 games.— Sanj (@sanj156) November 17, 2019
Don't think he even generated any spin. More of a physc-out— Bomberland (@gouldygould_n) November 18, 2019
His arm ends up at mid wicket— Adam Ryszkowski (@AdamRyko) November 17, 2019
Annoyed that it doesn't continue to show how it goes— Alvi Ajdini (@A_Ajdini) November 17, 2019
Kevin Koththiigoda first grabbed eyeballs during the 2017 U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia.
Koththiigoda, who hails from Galle and is a right-arm leg-spinner, was one of the members of the Sri Lankan team that beat Afghanistan by 61 runs. The unorthodox spinner took one wicket in the match.
On Sunday, in Abu Dhabi, the 21-year-old took the only wicket to fall in the Karnataka Tuskers' innings. He dismissed West Indies' Johnson Charles, ending with figures of 1/21 from his two overs.
Despite losing just one wicket, the Karnataka Tuskers could only manage 114 in their 10 overs.
In reply, the Bangla Tigers lost five wickets but overhauled the target with seven balls to spare largely thanks to Andre Fletcher's 15-ball 40 and unbeaten 28 off just nine balls from Tom Moores.
Kevin Koththiigoda has played six T20s, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 8.57.