 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Lift Life Ban On Sreesanth, Kerala High Court Tells BCCI

Updated: 07 August 2017 15:47 IST

Sreesanth got a shot in the arm in his battle against the BCCI after the Kerala High Court ordered the cricket board to lift the life time ban on him.

Lift Life Ban On Sreesanth, Kerala High Court Tells BCCI
© PTI

In a relief to cricketer S Sreesanth, the Kerala High Court on Monday lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The court had earlier sought the BCCI's stand on the plea by the cricketer challenging the life ban imposed upon him by the game's governing body following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.

The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit on the issue in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against the 34-year-old pacer.

The cricket board had said, "The decision of the sessions court to acquit the petitioner from the criminal charges has no impact whatsoever on the decision of the internal disciplinary committee of the BCCI to ban the petitioner from playing cricket tournaments organised by the BCCI and/or its affiliates."

It had said the question before the court was whether the petitioner (and other accused) was liable to incur penal consequences under relevant criminal statutes.

On the other hand, the question before the BCCI Disciplinary Committee was whether the petitioner was guilty of match fixing, corruption and gambling and violation of the internal disciplinary rules of the BCCI, the board had said.

The standard of proof required under a penal statute was much higher than the proof required for a disciplinary inquiry, it had said.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila were let off in the spot-fixing case by a Patiala House court in July 2015.'

The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

Topics : India Sreesanth Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kerala High Court ordered BCCI to lift the life time ban on Sreesanth
  • The BCCI had informed Sreesanth of its decision in a letter
  • Sreesanth had challenged the continuation of the life ban imposed on him
Related Articles
No Revocation Of Life Ban: BCCI Tells S Sreesanth
No Revocation Of Life Ban: BCCI Tells S Sreesanth
Kerala HC Issues Notice To BCCI On Plea By Sreesanth
Kerala HC Issues Notice To BCCI On Plea By Sreesanth
S Sreesanth Set To Defy BCCI Life Ban And Make A Comeback
S Sreesanth Set To Defy BCCI Life Ban And Make A Comeback
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.