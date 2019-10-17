Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday took to Twitter to wish his wife Aesha Dhawan and all other married couples a very happy Karwa Chauth -- a one-day festival celebrated mainly in North India, wherein married women undertake a day-long fast, without even consuming water, to pray the long life of their partner. Dhawan wrote a lovely tweet for his wife who lives in Australia with their three children. "Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," Dhawan tweet read.

Dhawan last played for India during the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

The opener played a key role in the second T20I which India won by quite comfortably by seven wickets in Mohali.

Dhawan had scored 40 runs off 31 balls in the match which helped India chase down the 150-run target set by South Africa.

Apart from Dhawan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the other star-performer as his unbeaten innings of 72 runs helped India cross the line, with one over left.

The third and final T20I became the series decider after the first match in Dharamshala was washed out.

In that match, no Indian batsman, barring Dhawan, played sensibly which lead to India managing only 134/9 in 20 overs. Dhawan was the top-scorer with 36 from 25 balls, with the help of six boundaries, including two sixes.

The series ended in a draw after South Africa clinched the match by nine wickets.

Dhawan is not part of the ongoing Test series against South Africa but is expected to play in the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh.