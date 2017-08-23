 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Karun Nair Anchors India A To Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa A

Updated: 23 August 2017 00:27 IST

Skipper Karun Nair anchored a tricky chase with a polished 90 as India A beat South Africa A by six wickets in the second 'unofficial' Test to level the two-match series 1-1.

Karun Nair Anchors India A To Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa A
Skipper Karun Nair anchored a tricky chase with a polished 90. © BCCI

Skipper Karun Nair anchored a tricky chase with a polished 90 as India A beat South Africa A by six wickets in the second 'unofficial' Test to level the two-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 224, India A took 62.3 overs to cross the line in 62.3 overs as Nair got rid of wretched form hitting 13 boundaries in 144 balls. Nair's statemate and opener Ravikumar Samarth (55), hit his second half-century of the match and added crucial 74 runs for the third wicket with Nair. The match-winning stand was the 93 runs for the 4th wicket between Nair and Ankit Bawne (32). Bawne held one end, consuming 92 balls hitting five boundaries in the process.

When Nair was finally gone, India needed only two runs for victory.

However, the Indian bowlers deserve more credit for setting up the victory after the South African second innings got terminated at 177 with the hosts losing last five wickets for 39 runs, starting the day at 138 for 4.

Right-arm pacer Ankit Rajpoot (3/15) and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (3/47) shared bulk of the spoils.

Nadeem was the most impressive among the Indian bowlers with a haul of 11 wickets from the two 'Tests'.

Interestingly, during their tour of 2013, India had won the 'A' tri-series and drew the two 'unofficial' Tests 1-1.

Brief Scores:

South Africa A: 322 and 177 (Stephen Cook 70, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/47, Ankit Rajpoot 3/15)

India A: 276 and 226/4 (Karun Nair 90, Ravikumar Samarth 55, Ankit Bawne 32).

India A won by 6 wickets.

 

Topics : India South Africa Karun Kaladharan Nair Ankit Ramdas Bawne Ankit Rajpoot Shahbaz Nadeem Stephen Craig Cook Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Skipper Karun Nair scored 90 runs
  • India A beat South Africa A by 6 wickets in the second 'unofficial' Test
  • Nair smashed 13 boundaries in his knock
Related Articles
Shreyas Iyer Stars As India 'A' Thrash South Africa 'A' To Lift Tri-Series Title
Shreyas Iyer Stars As India 'A' Thrash South Africa 'A' To Lift Tri-Series Title
Virat Kohli Hints At Rohit Sharma's Return To Test Cricket
Virat Kohli Hints At Rohit Sharma's Return To Test Cricket
IPL 2017: Delhi Win By 7 Runs, Keep Pune Waiting For Play-off Berth
IPL 2017: Delhi Win By 7 Runs, Keep Pune Waiting For Play-off Berth
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.