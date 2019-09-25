 
Karnataka Premier League Team Owner Ashfaq Ali Thara Arrested For Betting

Updated: 25 September 2019 16:45 IST

Ashfaq Ali Thara, owner of a team in the Karnataka Premier League -- a state-level Twenty20 competition -- was arrested in Bangalore.

The BCCI anti-corruption unit chief said there is now a greater focus on state-level leagues. © AFP

India's cricket board has extended a match-fixing crackdown to regional leagues after the arrest of a team owner for making illegal bets with a Dubai-based bookie, officials said Wednesday. Ashfaq Ali Thara, owner of a team in the Karnataka Premier League -- a state-level Twenty20 competition -- was arrested in Bangalore on Tuesday, police said. Thara, who also owns a team in the Dubai T10 League, is under investigation for placing bets with a Dubai bookie, and is also being quizzed over a possible role in fixing matches.

"He has been arrested for betting and they are investigating other aspects," Ajit Singh, chief of the anti-corruption unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told AFP.

The incident comes a week after the unit launched an inquiry into to an approach by suspected match fixers to players in this years Tamil Nadu Premier League.

A member of the Indian women's team was also approached by a bookie, and two suspects handed over to Karnataka police.

Singh, a former director-general of police, said there is now a greater focus on state-level leagues.

"The vigilance and awareness have increased and people are coming forward with it," he said.

"We have been conducting education classes for the players. We have been in touch with the associations also."

Highlights
  • The BCCI has extended a match-fixing crackdown to regional leagues
  • A PKL team owner was arrested in Bangalore on Tuesday
  • A member of the Indian women's team was also approached by a bookie
