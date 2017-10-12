Karn Sharma, Shreyas Iyer Shine As India A Beat New Zealand A By 6 Wickets

Karn Sharma finished the match with the figures of 5/22.

India A recovered from a top-order collapse to beat New Zealand A by six wickets in their third unofficial ODI match on Wednesday. Chasing 144 for a win, India A were reduced to 23 for 3 in the eight over with Prithvi Shaw (6), Mayank Agarwal (8) and Shreevats Goswami (9) getting out cheaply. But, captain Shreyas Iyer (37), Vijay Shankar (47 not out) and Deepak Hooda (37 not out) made substantial contributions to ensure that India A chased down the target with 25.2 overs to spare.

India reached 144 for 4 in 24.4 overs to win the match. Earlier, Karn Sharma rocked the New Zealand innings with a five-wicket haul for 22 runs.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand were all out for 143 in 37.1 overs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand A: 143 all out in 37.1 overs (Henry Nicholls 35; Karn Sharma 5/22).

India A: 144 for 4 in 24.4 overs (Vijay Shankar 47 not out, Deepak Hooda 37 not out; Ish Sodhi 2/31).