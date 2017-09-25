 
Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem Shine As India A Thrash New Zealand A

Updated: 25 September 2017 16:43 IST

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took eight wickets apiece as India A cantered to an innings and 31-run victory against New Zealand A.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma had a match haul of 8 for 120. © AFP

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took eight wickets apiece as India A cantered to an innings and 31-run victory against New Zealand A in the first unofficial 'Test' on Monday. The New Zealand side's inability to play spin bowling again came to the fore as they were dismissed for 142 in their second innings after being bundled out for 147 in their first essay. India scored 320 runs in their only innings. In the second innings, Karn took four for 62 while Nadeem scalped four for 51. Pacer Shardul Thakur took the other two wickets.

The Railways leg-spinner had a match haul of eight for 120 while Nadeem had slightly better figures of eight for 79. The Kiwis started their day at 64 for two and could resist only for just over 31 overs as they folded out in only 63.1 overs.

Openers George Worker (35) and Jeet Raval (21) were the only two batsmen, who had individual scores of 20 plus in the second innings.

In fact, such has been plight of New Zealand batsmen in the two days and one session of cricket, none of them got a half-century in the two innings.

The next Test will also be played at the same venue from September 30 to October 3.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 147 and 142 (George Worker 35, Karn Sharma 4/62, Shahbaz Nadeem 4/51). India A 320. India A won by innings and 31 runs.

Topics : India New Zealand Shahbaz Nadeem Karn Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Shahbaz Nadeem took eight wickets
  • Karn Sharma claimed eight wickets
  • India A cantered to an innings and 31-run victory against New Zealand A
