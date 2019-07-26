Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sportspersons Pay Tributes To Indian Army On Occasion

As the nation celebrated the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, sports personalities paid tribute to personnel of the Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan , KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif and boxing star Vijender Singh took to their Twitter handles to hail the valour of Indian soldiers.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas."

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

Similar messages also came from other sportspersons.

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never be forgotten. Respect to our true heroes we salute you. #KargilVijayDiwas — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 26, 2019

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

Let's salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the honour & integrity of our nation as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 26, 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives

and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019

"Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam"

. Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers.

The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage

#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AtEgGG0MZj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019

(With ANI inputs)