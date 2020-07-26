On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas - a day that commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999 - leading cricketers paid tribute to the heroes of the Indian armed forces. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina were among the cricketing stars that paid tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas. "The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation," legendary batsman Tendulkar tweeted.

"Tribute to all the bravehearts on #KargilVijayDivas . Always indebted to the gallantry and sacrifice of our armed forces. Jai Hind!" VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Saluting the valour and courage of our bravehearts, who selflessly protect us throughout the day and night. Aap ho, toh hum hain. Jai Hind," tweeted Kaif.

"On the #KargilVijayDiwas, I bow my head in respect to the real heroes of India, those who sacrifice themselves so we can breathe freedom. We will, forever, be in their debt," Raina wrote on the microblogging site.

Mayank Agarwal and Ishant Sharma also paid their tributes on Kargil Vijay Diwas,

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his tribute to India's soldiers earlier in the day.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," he wrote.