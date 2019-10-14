 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

West Indies Bowler Ashley Nurse's Kapil Sharma-Inspired Wicket Celebration In CPL Goes Viral. Watch

Updated: 14 October 2019 17:08 IST

Ashley Nurse presented the unique celebration after claiming a wicket during a Caribbean Premier League match.

West Indies Bowler Ashley Nurse
Ashley Nurse celebrated with Kapil Sharma's famous 'Babaji Ka Thullu' gesture. © AFP

West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse took the social media by storm after a video of his unique wicket-taking celebration, inspired by Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma, during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match went viral. After claiming a wicket during the match between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors, Ashley Nurse celebrated with Kapil Sharma's famous 'Babaji Ka Thullu' gesture. Kapil Sharma also found the video on Twitter and couldn't resist laughing. On air, Ian Bishop was heard saying: "This celebration in honour of his friend Sunny Sohal, who he met at the end of one CPL season. And it is called the 'Babaji Ka Thullu'.

"I don't know what it means but that is what he calls that particular celebration," Bishop added.

This is not the first time when videos of Nurse's unique celebration has floated on internet. In October 2018, Nurse had grabbed everyone's attention with his 'Babaji Ka Thullu' celebration during a One-day International match against India in Pune.

The off-spinner had trapped Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan LBW and followed it up with a never-seen-before celebration on a cricket field.

The 'Babaji Ka Thullu' gesture went viral after Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma used it in his comedy talk show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

However, Nurse revealed that the inspiration behind his celebration was his Indian friend, Sunny Sohal, whom he met during the CPL.

"Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend - Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL. He told me, when you get a wicket do a 'Babaji ka thullu' or something," Nurse had explained during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ashley Renaldo Nurse Ashley Nurse West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashley Nurse took social media by storm with his unique celebration
  • Nurse's gesture was inspired by Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma
  • Ashley Nurse celebrated with famous 'Babaji Ka Thullu' gesture
Related Articles
Ashley Nurse Reveals The Brains Behind His "Babaji Ka Thullu" Celebration
Ashley Nurse Reveals The Brains Behind His "Babaji Ka Thullu" Celebration
India vs West Indies: Visitors Eye Unassailable Lead In Third ODI
India vs West Indies: Visitors Eye Unassailable Lead In Third ODI
3rd ODI: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 6 wickets, Win Series 2-1
3rd ODI: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 6 wickets, Win Series 2-1
Jason Mohammed Stars As Record-Setting West Indies Beat Pakistan In 1st ODI
Jason Mohammed Stars As Record-Setting West Indies Beat Pakistan In 1st ODI
All-rounder Ashley Nurse ready to face India
All-rounder Ashley Nurse ready to face India
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 13 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.