Kapil Dev took to social media to thank his fans and well-wishers for their prayers, saying he is "well on the road to recovery" after undergoing coronary angioplasty earlier in the day. Dev was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain in the early hours of October 23. Dr. Atul Mathur, director of cardiology department at the Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, New Delhi, performed an emergency coronary angioplasty on the Dev. The former cricketer has now confirmed that he is recovering. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," he wrote in message that he tweeted out late in the evening on Friday.

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night," the hospital had said in a statement.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days," the statement added.

Wishes had poured in from all quarters through the day as the news of the former India men's captain's illness spread out.

Current India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post his wishes. "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev," Kohli wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted on their social media channels to wish the cricket legend a speedy recovery.

"Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon," BCCI posted on Twitter.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," wrote Dev's teammate from the India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, Madan Lal.