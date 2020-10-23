Kapil Dev, former India captain, underwent an emergency coronary angioplasty at Fortis Escorts Hospital after complaining of "chest pain" on Friday. As per the statement from the hospital, Kapil Dev was taken to the emergency department at 1:00 am and Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, where an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed on the World Cup-winning captain. Soon after the news broke, many well-wishers, including India captain Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to wish the former all-rounder a speedy recovery. "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev," Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless," Suresh Raina, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in August, tweeted.

Mohammad Kaif, former India batsman, termed Kapil Dev as a fighter and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit," Kaif tweeted.

"My prayers are with you Folded hands hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji," Irfan Pathan said.

Kapil Dev played 131 Tests for India and scored 5,248 runs at an average of 31.05. He hit eight centuries and 27 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

The all-rounder also has 434 wickets to his name in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Kapil Dev represented the country in 225 matches and scored 3,783 runs.

Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup win in 1983. In that World Cup, Kapil Dev also went on to score his highest individual score of 175 not out that came against Zimbabwe.