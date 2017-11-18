 
Kapil Dev Says Selectors Should Decide MS Dhoni's Future In T20s

Updated: 18 November 2017 18:19 IST

The captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team said the 36-year-old Ranchi cricketer is in a good form.

Kapil Dev addresses an audience in this file picture © AFP

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev said the future of wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's future in T20s should be left to the selectors. The captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team said the 36-year-old Ranchi cricketer is in a good form, but it's ultimately the selectors who have to take a call on his future in the shortest format of the game. "There is nobody who will play throughout their life. But, I think he (Dhoni) is playing very good. Rest, I leave it to the selectors. They will do a better job than what we have to do," he said.

"I give opinion and it will only create confusion in people's mind. I don't want to (do that). Let's leave it to the selectors who are doing this job. They will put a lot of time when he should play and when he shouldn't play," he said. Kapil Dev was speaking to reporters at a promotional event.

A few former India cricketers, including V V S Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, recently raised questions about Dhoni's T20 future, creating quite a storm in the country's cricketing circles.

Asked about Indian cricketers undergoing DNA test which helps sportspersons in improving their speed, endurance and other aspects of physical agility, Kapil Dev said he cannot answer the question.

"I don't know. It (DNA test) was not there in my time. It would be better if you ask Virat Kohli this question. I don't know. A lot of science has come these days... I cannot answer that," the 58-year-old legendary cricketer said. Replying to a query, he said the opposition (rival teams) should be respected and credit should be given to them if they played well.

With PTI Inputs.

Topics : Ramlal Nikhanj Kapil Dev Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev said the selectors should decide Dhoni's future in T20s
  • Dev was the captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team
  • VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar recently raised doubts about Dhoni's T20 future
