 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kapil Dev Says CAC Must Have Say In Selection Of Support Staff

Updated: 16 August 2019 22:23 IST

After reappointing Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team, Kapil Dev said that the CAC should have a say in the process to select the support staff.

Kapil Dev Says CAC Must Have Say In Selection Of Support Staff
Kapil Dev announced that Ravi Shastri will continue as head coach of Indian cricket team. © PTI

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) must have a say in selecting the support staff of the Indian team as "not doing that job is not right", its chief Kapil Dev said on Friday. While Kapil's three-member panel re-appointed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian men's team for another two years, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had tasked the MSK Prasad-led selection committee to pick the support staff. Asked if the CAC should also have an opinion in selecting the support staff, Kapil responded in the positive.    

"Yes, our opinion should be there. If you ask me, we have (sent) a recommendation to the Board about the selection process of the support staff as well. It is not right, if we are not doing that job also," Kapil said asked for his opinion on the matter.    

It is still not clear on what basis the Prasad-chaired selection committee has been entrusted with the duty of appointing Shastri's colleagues. There are grey areas as far as rules are concerned in the new constitution.

"We told them that we would like to be part of the process that finalises on the appointment," the country's first World Cup winning skipper said.    

"I think the Board will release that letter to you (media) also," Kapil Dev added.    

The interviews for the rest of the support staff will be held on August 19.    

The support staff comprising Sanjay Bangar (batting coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), R. Sridhar (fielding coach) and administrative manager Sunil Subramanium were given a 45-day contract extension covering the ongoing tour of the West Indies. They are automatic entrants into the selection process.    

On the support staff's appointment process, Kapil further said, "There should not be a communication gap, their (selection committee's) strength and our strength is the same for the team and we want to make sure that the team gets benefited."    

Former selector Vikram Rathour has applied for batting coach's job along with Praveen Amre as well as England's Jonathan Trott and Mark Ramprakash.    

Bharat Arun is expected to be retained as bowling coach despite the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Darren Gough and Sunil Joshi applying for the post.

Fielding coach R Sridhar is in a direct competition with one of the game's finest fielders, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes.    

As per the criteria for batting, bowling and fielding coach, the three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team BCCI Kapil Dev Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev said CAC should have a say in the selection of support staff
  • Kapil Dev-led CAC announced Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India
  • Interviews for the rest of the support staff will be held on August 19
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Backing Didn't Influence Ravi Shastri's Selection, Says Kapil Dev
COA Member Diana Edulji Expresses Dissent Over Conflict Of Interest Clearance Of CAC
COA Member Diana Edulji Expresses Dissent Over Conflict Of Interest Clearance Of CAC
Cricket Advisory Committee
Cricket Advisory Committee's Decision On India Coach Will Be Final, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Opinion On Head Coach Should Be Respected, Says Kapil Dev
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn
"Captain Can Say Anything, Doesn't Bother Us," Says Anshuman Gaekwad On Virat Kohli's Comments On Head Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.