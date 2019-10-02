Kapil Dev Resigns As Cricket Advisory Committee Chief After Being Served Conflict Of Interest Notice: Report

Kapil Dev, the former India captain, stepped down from the position of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chief after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics officer DK Jain issued Conflict of Interest notices to him and other two panel members, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. On Sunday, former India women's team captain Shantha Rangaswamy had resigned from the three-member ad-hoc committee. "It was a pleasure to be part of the Ad-Hoc CAC to specifically select the Head Coach for the Men's Cricket Team. I hereby tender my resignation from the same with immediate effect," The Indian Express quoted Kapil Dev writing in an e-mail to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

On Saturday, the BCCI Ethics Officer had sent a notice to CAC, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach, to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as head coach in August.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

At the time of her resignation, Shantha Rangaswamy had told news agency PTI: "I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year or one in two years so I did not understand the conflict.

"It was an honour to be on the CAC committee. It will be tough to find suitable former cricketers for any administrative role in the current scenario (conflict of interest). The ICA I would have resigned anyway before the elections were held. So it was a matter of time," she added.

(With PTI inputs)