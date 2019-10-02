 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Kapil Dev Resigns As Cricket Advisory Committee Chief After Being Served Conflict Of Interest Notice: Report

Updated: 02 October 2019 11:23 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

Kapil Dev resigned as Cricket Advisory Committee chief after being served conflict of interest notice.

Kapil Dev Resigns As Cricket Advisory Committee Chief After Being Served Conflict Of Interest Notice: Report
Kapil Dev became the second member to quit Cricket Advisory Committee. © AFP

Kapil Dev, the former India captain, stepped down from the position of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chief after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics officer DK Jain issued Conflict of Interest notices to him and other two panel members, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. On Sunday, former India women's team captain Shantha Rangaswamy had resigned from the three-member ad-hoc committee. "It was a pleasure to be part of the Ad-Hoc CAC to specifically select the Head Coach for the Men's Cricket Team. I hereby tender my resignation from the same with immediate effect," The Indian Express quoted Kapil Dev writing in an e-mail to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

On Saturday, the BCCI Ethics Officer had sent a notice to CAC, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach, to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as head coach in August.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

At the time of her resignation, Shantha Rangaswamy had told news agency PTI: "I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year or one in two years so I did not understand the conflict.

"It was an honour to be on the CAC committee. It will be tough to find suitable former cricketers for any administrative role in the current scenario (conflict of interest). The ICA I would have resigned anyway before the elections were held. So it was a matter of time," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kapil Dev BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev stepped down from position of Cricket Advisory Committee chief
  • BCCI Ethics officer DK Jain had issued Conflict Of Interest notice to him
  • Rangaswamy had resigned from the 3-member ad-hoc committee earlier
Related Articles
Shantha Rangaswamy Resigns From Kapil Dev-Led CAC After Being Served Conflict Of Interest Notice
Shantha Rangaswamy Resigns From Kapil Dev-Led CAC After Being Served Conflict Of Interest Notice
BCCI Ethics Officer Sends Conflict Of Interest Notice To Kapil Dev-Led CAC
BCCI Ethics Officer Sends Conflict Of Interest Notice To Kapil Dev-Led CAC
Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Adorable PDA Will Leave You All Mushy
Never Expected Somebody Could Come Close To Sachin Tendulkar: Kapil Dev Lauds Virat Kohli
Never Expected Somebody Could Come Close To Sachin Tendulkar: Kapil Dev Lauds Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma Leapfrogs Kapil Dev To Achieve Massive Record
India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma Leapfrogs Kapil Dev To Achieve Massive Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.