Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who underwent an angioplasty last month, on Friday greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali and said he is healthy and his heart is working good. Kapil was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. He then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25.

"Happy Deepawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy. Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world," Kapil Dev said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, the former cricketer shared a video where he was seen playing golf with his friends.

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder scored 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets -- a then world record.

Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating the mighty West Indies in the final.