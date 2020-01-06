 
Kapil Dev Turns 61, Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity

Updated: 06 January 2020 12:41 IST

Kapil Dev's former teammate Bishan Singh Bedi led the birthday wishes on Twitter for "the greatest Indian all-rounder".

Social media was flooded with wishes for the legendary former India captain Kapil Dev. © Twitter

India's legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday. Social media was flooded with wishes for the all-rounder, who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup. It wasn't just the cricket fraternity that poured in their wishes for Kapil Dev but also politicians and people from other walks of life. Kapil Dev's former teammate Bishan Singh Bedi led the wishes. "Birthday Greetings for the Greatest Indian All Rounder till date..GodBless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.!" The former spinner tweeted.

"Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters," Mohammad Kaif wrote.

"Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead," opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Happy birthday to @therealkapildev.. Sir, thank you for all your contributions that made Indian cricket what it is today. Have a great year ahead," Kedar Jadhav tweeted.

"Happy birthday paji @therealkapildev," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

"An absolute great. And gave us all so much pleasure whenever he played. A superb player & a peerless entertainer. Happy birthday Kapil Dev," Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Ranveer Singh, who will star as Kapil Dev in the movie ''83', which will tell the story of the 1983 World Cup victory, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie, wishing the all-rounder on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it's our turn," he wrote.

Kapil Dev made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978. He made his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad. The fast bowling all-rounder, known fondly as the 'Haryana Hurricane', went on to represent India in 131 Tests, in which he scored 5,248 runs and took 434 wickets, and 225 ODIs, in which he scored 3,783 runs and claimed 253 wickets.

The pinnacle of his career came in 1983, when his heroics saw India lift their maiden World Cup, beating the mighty West Indies in the final.

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee called an end to his playing career in 1994.

Highlights
  • Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday
  • Several cricketers - from the present and past - wished him on Twitter
  • Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor also extended his greetings
