New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred as he manages his elbow injury. Williamson was slated to play for Birmingham Phoenix and had previously missed the ODI series against Bangladesh and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a similar reason. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Williamson is expected to be involved with the Birmingham Phoenix in a mentoring role as he is still in the UK following the WTC final win against India. New Zealand batsman Finn Allen is in line to replace Williamson after his stint in the T20 Blast with Lancashire.

As per the report, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has also pulled out of the showpiece event due to the West Indies tour clashing with The Hundred.

Meanwhile, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is set to join Welsh Fire and could be available for five matches.

Last month, Australia opener David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis pulled out of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. They were set to play for Southern Brave.

Five Indian women cricketers -- Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma -- will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Shafali joins Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for Sophie Devine. Harmanpreet Kaur will star in the opening match, at the Kia Oval on July 21, as she joins Manchester Originals. Jemimah Rodrigues will feature for Northern Superchargers.

Promoted

The Hundred, which is an ECB brainchild, will feature eight teams taking on each other. The first match in the competition will be played between the women''s teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament in the English summer.