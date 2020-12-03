Kane Williamson made a heartfelt gesture for West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach, who had recently lost his father, ahead of start of play on day one of the first Test in Hamilton. Kemar's father Andrew had died recently and Williamson was seen embracing Roach ahead of play on Thursday. Williamson remained not out on 97 at stumps as New Zealand finished 243 for 2, but this gesture by the New Zealand captain was the highlight of the day. New Zealand and the West Indies are playing a two-match Test series.

"CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father. Both the #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the 1st Test in his honour," Windies Cricket wrote in a tweet.

Roach returned figures of 1 for 53 from 15 overs on the opening day, picking up the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham (86).

Latham and Williamson put together a 154-run stand for the second wicket after New Zealand had lost opener Will Young (5) on the score of 14 runs in the fourth over.

Ross Taylor (31) accompanied his captain till the end of the day as the hosts finished strong after having won the preceding Twenty20 International series 2-1.

Roach, a right-arm fast bowler, has played 58 Tests for the West Indies and has picked up 197 wickets at 27.53 with nine five-wicket hauls.

Williamson has featured in 80 Tests and he has scored 6476 runs at 50.99 with 21 centuries.