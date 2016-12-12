Kamran Akmal Likely to Make a Comeback to Pakistan Squad

Karachi:

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is all set to make a comeback to the national squad after nearly two and half years having scored a flurry of runs in domestic cricket.

Kamran met with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq here on Sunday and well-informed sources said that the wicketkeeper-batsman was inquired about his fitness by the selectors.

"Kamran, who last played in April, 2014 for Pakistan, is set to earn a recall for the one-day series in Australia in January," a source told PTI.

The source said Kamran had met with the chief selector to clarify on a statement that was attributed to him recently, in which he said that he would appeal to the chief patron of the cricket board, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to give him justice and ensure he gets a chance to play for Pakistan again.

In that interview Kamran was also quoted as talking about a possible legal recourse.

"He has clarified his position with the chief selector and assured him he had not said those things and was misquoted," the source said.

Kamran, who has already hit five centuries in the first class Quaid-e-Azam trophy is presently batting on 27 in the day and night final at the national stadium with a rest day on Monday because of Rabiul Awal.

When contacted, Kamran said he had told the selectors that he realised that Sarfaraz Ahmed had been performing exceptionally well as keeper and batsman in all three formats.

"I told them I am ready to be given a chance as a specialist batsman as my form is very good and I am very confident of doing well if given a chance to make a comeback to international cricket," Kamran said.

A veteran of 53 Tests, 154 ODIs and 54 T20 Internationals with 11 hundreds in Tests and ODIs, Kamran has been in sparkling form in domestic cricket and has hit five centuries since October 1 when the Quaid Trophy started.

"I am keen to make it six if possible when the final resumes on Tuesday," he said.

Kamran said he had no issues playing as a specialist batsman as he was used to batting at any position for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, tainted former skipper Salman Butt has also caught the attention of the selectors with a solid 125 in the ongoing final and may soon get his wish of playing for Pakistan again.