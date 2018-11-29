Justin Langer Says Banned Players Will Be Reintegrated To Team After Fair Process

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith , David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are currently serving their respective bans for the infamous ball tampering fiasco that took place in March this year. Bancroft will complete his suspension period next month while the Smith and Warner will have to sit out for another three months. Stressing on the fact that the trio will just not straightaway be thrown into the team, coach Justin Langer said that the reinstatement will only take place after a due process. Langer also asserted that he along with the authorities is charting down the procedures to reintegrate the players into the team.

“There's going to be a process for the boys to come back and it is really important we start working on that process from now. We can't get to the point and just say ‘right, they're back'. It's not fair on them, it's not fair on the team, it's not fair on everyone,” icc-cricket.com quoted Langer as saying.

Langer, who took over from Darren Lehmann after the ball tampering scandal was recently seen spending time with Smith and Warner during Australia's net session ahead of the first Test. The banned duo was involved in the session to help out Australian bowlers prepare better for the upcoming series against India.

Speaking up on his recent conversations with Smith, Warner and Bancroft, Langer said, “It was the first time I'd seen Steven the other day. I wanted it to be between us because there's lots to be spoken about and then over time we'll bring the brotherhood together and everything will be okay. It was great.

“I speak to Cameron Bancroft a bit, they've been through a tough 12 months, they've been penalised for making a really big mistake, no doubt about that, but we've got to get them into the group and every opportunity we get is a positive one,” Langer added.

Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against India starting December 6. Three matches of the series will be played in December while the fourth Test in Sydney will commence from January 3, 2019.

Bancroft will be available for selection for the fourth and final Test against India.