"Justice Prevailed": Mohammed Shami Fans Rejoice After He Gets BCCI Contract

In a major reprieve for the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday cleared him of all the corruption charges levelled against him. The decision of including Shami in the central contract (Grade B) was taken after ACU head Neeraj Kumar exonerated him of the match-fixing charges. Shami was excluded from the list of central contracts after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs a day ahead of the announcements. Rejoicing Shami's inclusion in the central contract, the Indian pacer's fans flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages.
Happy to be informed that @MdShami11 has been cleared by #ACU of @BCCI and can play with @DelhiDaredevils in the #VivoIPL #DilDilli— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) March 22, 2018
We're glad to hear the verdict! @MdShami11 has been cleared to play by the @BCCI.— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) March 22, 2018
@MdShami11 handed a Grade B contract by @BCCI . Justice prevailed. #shami— Prabhudayal loyal (@loyal_pd) March 22, 2018
Shami is cleared with match-fixing allegations, proved innocent and been offered with grade B contract from BCCI.— Sidhdesh Dubey (@Sid_gargd) March 22, 2018
His goodness shadowed the wrong allegations. Hope to see him back on the field????#BCCI #shami
It was a shame @BCCI even withheld his contact. Is a woman's say that powerful? Whatever happened to "not guilty until proven". #shami— Prashanth Vaidya (@lordvaidya) March 22, 2018
Congratulations Mohammed Shami! BCCI clears him off the corruption charges and offers him a Grade-B contract. @MdShami11 #IPL2018 @DelhiDaredevils pic.twitter.com/K6su8WWvVs— Sushant Agarwal(@sushant_ddn) March 22, 2018
"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," COA stated in a media release.
The media release further added, "Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter."
"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade 'B' annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the statement added.
Earlier, Shami had blamed "a third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife. Shami said this was not a work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe due to the greed of money.