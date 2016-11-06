Justice Mukul Mudgal May Move High Court Against Removal of Selectors by DDCA

New Delhi:

Justice Mukul Mudgal, who was appointed observer to oversee the functioning of DDCA, is likely to move Delhi High Court this week against the cricketing body's decision to sack those selectors appointed by a panel set up by him.

Justice Mudgal told PTI he intended to bring to the high court's attention the steps taken by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

"To me it appears that my directions and decisions have been overruled. I intend to bring this to the court's attention. I had already asked the court to relieve me of this duty. I will again request the court to relieve me," he said.

He also said that DDCA's actions amounted to violation of court orders as he was appointed by the high court to oversee the functioning of the cricketing body.

DDCA's Sports Committee had yesterday decided to sack former India players Atul Wassan and Nikhil Chopra from the state's senior selection panel while removing Maninder Singh from the junior selection panel. Chopra and Wassan were appointed by a panel selected by Justice Mudgal.

The sports committee has included national selector Sarandeep Singh in the panel citing the general convention that national selectors are always made chairman of state selection committee as it has been the case with the likes of Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Chetan Chauhan to name a few.

The committee has named former leg spinner Rakesh Shukla also in the panel. In place of Maninder, the committee has named former wicketkeeper-batsman Vinay Kumar in the panel.

Justice Mudgal had earlier told the high court that some directors of DDCA were wilfully trying to "scuttle" the ongoing domestic season and had sought urgent orders to the cricketing body to implement the directions he has issued since August 22.

The retired Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court had alleged that some members had used "inappropriate and intemperate language" against him in their emails to him.

In a report submitted before a bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Deepa Sharma, Justice (Retd) Mudgal had said "there has been a deliberate and wilful attempt to scuttle the domestic cricket season 2016-2017".

Advocate Nitin Mishra, who was representing Mudgal, had urged the court to consider the report while delivering its verdict.

The court on September 27 had reserved its verdict in the matter which pertains to DDCA's 2010 plea for an occupancy certificate from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to hold matches at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

The High Court had constituted Justice Mudgal committee in the backdrop of alleged irregularities in the functioning of DDCA.

Justice Mudgal had sought directions to DDCA that all the directions issued by him from August 22 till date should be fully complied with, the agreements entered into during his tenure be fully honoured and payments made therefor, not later than one week of the receipt of such bills/invoices.