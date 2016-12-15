 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Junior Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Malaysia by 235 Runs in Opener

Updated: 15 December 2016 19:13 IST

Opting to bat, India U-19 scored 289 for 8 with opener Prithvi Shaw scoring 89 runs, before bowling out Malaysia for a paltry total of 54 runs

Junior Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Malaysia by 235 Runs in Opener
India put in an all-round show as they thrashed Malaysia by 235 runs. © AFP

Colombo:

Talented Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw hit 89 while skipper Abhishek Sharma produced an all-round performance as India U-19 trounced minnows Malaysia counterparts by 235 runs in the opening group league encounter of the Junior Asia Cup tournament.

Opting to bat, India U-19 scored 289 for 8 with opener Prithvi hitting 12 boundaries and a six in 79 balls.

Malaysia were bundled out for 54 in 22.3 overs.

Prithvi added 89 for the opening wicket with Himanshu Rana (31) and 74 for the third wicket with skipper Abhishek, who hit seven fours and a six for his 59 in 66 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Het Patel (58) and Rahul Chahar (34) added 70 runs for the seventh wicket.

In reply, Malaysia were never in the match with seamer Kamlesh Nagarkoti grabbing 4 for 12 in 7 overs. Skipper Sharma capped off a fine match taking 2 for 9 in 5 overs.

Off-spinner Yash Thakur took 2 for 19 in five overs.

Brief Scores: India U19 289/8 (Prithvi Shaw 89, Abhishek Sharma 59, Het Patel 58)

Malaysia 54 in 22.3 overs (Kamlesh Nagarkoti 4/12, Abhishek Sharma 2/9). India U19 won by 235 runs.

Topics : Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India have beaten Malaysia by 235 runs in their Junior Asia Cup opener
  • Prithvi Shaw scored 89 runs after India opted to bat first
  • Malaysia were then bowled out for a total of 54 runs
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka by Seven Wickets to Enter Semis
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
New Zealand Seek Redemption in ODI Series vs Bangladesh
New Zealand Seek Redemption in ODI Series vs Bangladesh
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.