Junior Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Malaysia by 235 Runs in Opener

India put in an all-round show as they thrashed Malaysia by 235 runs. © AFP

Colombo:

Talented Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw hit 89 while skipper Abhishek Sharma produced an all-round performance as India U-19 trounced minnows Malaysia counterparts by 235 runs in the opening group league encounter of the Junior Asia Cup tournament.

Opting to bat, India U-19 scored 289 for 8 with opener Prithvi hitting 12 boundaries and a six in 79 balls.

Malaysia were bundled out for 54 in 22.3 overs.

Prithvi added 89 for the opening wicket with Himanshu Rana (31) and 74 for the third wicket with skipper Abhishek, who hit seven fours and a six for his 59 in 66 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Het Patel (58) and Rahul Chahar (34) added 70 runs for the seventh wicket.

In reply, Malaysia were never in the match with seamer Kamlesh Nagarkoti grabbing 4 for 12 in 7 overs. Skipper Sharma capped off a fine match taking 2 for 9 in 5 overs.

Off-spinner Yash Thakur took 2 for 19 in five overs.

Brief Scores: India U19 289/8 (Prithvi Shaw 89, Abhishek Sharma 59, Het Patel 58)

Malaysia 54 in 22.3 overs (Kamlesh Nagarkoti 4/12, Abhishek Sharma 2/9). India U19 won by 235 runs.