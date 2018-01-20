JP Duminy Smokes 37 Runs In A Single Over, Creates New Record

South African cricketer JP Duminy created a new World record as he scored 37 runs in a single over in a momentum one-day cup match for his team Cape Cobras on Wednesday. It was sheer carnage as the left-handed batsman smoked leg-spinner Eddie Leie for five sixes, a four and a double in an over. One run was off a no-ball in the over. With this feat, Duminy also broke the South African List A record for most runs scored in a single over. It started in the 36th over while chasing against the opposition Knights when Cobras were comfortably placed at 208 for 2 in the 36th over of a chase of 240. But Duminy, batting on 34 off 30 balls, wanted to steal a bonus point.

The 33-year-old smashed the first four balls for maximums. Then he hit the fifth delivery for a couple. The sixth ball by Leie was a no-ball which was hit for a four through extra cover by the South African. That took the tally to 31 runs in the over. Duminy heaved the last ball for a six again which secured his place in history as the batsman to hit the second-most runs in an over of List A cricket. In October 2013, Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura had played a big hand in scoring 39 runs against Bangladesh's Alauddin Babu in the Dhaka Premier League.

"It is not every day you get the opportunity, so of course I was trying to go for the six sixes in an over," Duminy was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after finishing unbeaten on 70 off just 37 balls.