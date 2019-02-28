Jos Buttler Wallops Sheldon Cottrell For Six, Gives Him A Salute - Watch

Jos Buttler sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy when he trolled Sheldon Cottrell with a salute on the way to a record-breaking innings against the Windies on Wednesday. Buttler brought up his highest One-day International (ODI) score of 150 off just 77 balls with 12 sixes and 13 fours while captain Eoin Morgan also made 103. The pair shared a brutal partnership of 204 from 124 deliveries which took England to their third-highest ODI total with 154 runs coming in the final 10 overs alone. However, the most entertaining moment of the match came when Buttler sent a ball from Cottrell over the ropes and responded with the bowler's trademark salute.