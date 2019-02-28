 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jos Buttler Wallops Sheldon Cottrell For Six, Gives Him A Salute - Watch

Updated: 28 February 2019 10:32 IST

Jos Buttler hit the most sixes in an ODI innings for England with 12 as he went from 51 to his hundred in 15 balls.

Jos Buttler Wallops Sheldon Cottrell For Six, Gives Him A Salute - Watch
Jos Buttler brought up his highest ODI score of 150 off just 77 balls. © Screengrab

Jos Buttler sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy when he trolled Sheldon Cottrell with a salute on the way to a record-breaking innings against the Windies on Wednesday. Buttler brought up his highest One-day International (ODI) score of 150 off just 77 balls with 12 sixes and 13 fours while captain Eoin Morgan also made 103. The pair shared a brutal partnership of 204 from 124 deliveries which took England to their third-highest ODI total with 154 runs coming in the final 10 overs alone. However, the most entertaining moment of the match came when Buttler sent a ball from Cottrell over the ropes and responded with the bowler's trademark salute.

Buttler inspired England to 418/6 but did eventually get bowled by Carlos Brathwaite.

During the fourth ODI between the Windies and England, 46 sixes were hit, the most in an ODI.

England hit a record 24 maximums in their innings before the Windies almost bettered the effort with 22 in their reply.

Moreover, 807 runs were scored in the match; the third-highest aggregate total in ODI history.

Buttler hit the most sixes in an ODI innings for England with 12 as he went from 51 to his hundred in 15 balls.

Chris Gayle smashed a breathtaking 162 as the Windies fell agonisingly short of a famous victory against England in Grenada.

The hosts almost chased down England's 418/6, but the tourists held their nerve for a 29-run win as leg-spinner Adil Rashid took four wickets in the 48th over.

The victory puts England 2-1 up in the five-match series with one game remaining, in St Lucia on Saturday.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sheldon Cottrell Jos Buttler Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jos Buttler trolled Sheldon Cottrell with a salute
  • England hit a record 24 maximums in their innings of 418/6
  • The Windies almost bettered the effort with 22 in their reply
Related Articles
Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler Take England To Victory Despite Chris Gayle Fireworks
Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler Take England To Victory Despite Chris Gayle Fireworks
Joe Root Back In Top Five Of ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen
Joe Root Back In Top Five Of ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen
Windies vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Reprieved Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Lead England Recovery
Windies vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Reprieved Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Lead England Recovery
2nd Test, Day 1: Sam Curran And Jos Buttler Save England Against Sri Lanka Spin
2nd Test, Day 1: Sam Curran And Jos Buttler Save England Against Sri Lanka Spin
Eoin Morgan Gets Married To Long-Time Girlfriend, Shares Adorable Pic
Eoin Morgan Gets Married To Long-Time Girlfriend, Shares Adorable Pic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.