Jonty Rhodes Wins This 'Thali Battle' Against Dean Jones

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is quite active on social media. His vocal support for Pakistan cricket as well as his cricketing anecdotes keep his fans engaged on his Twitter feed. In his latest post on his official Twitter account, Dean Jones posted a picture of a popular South Indian cuisine dish Masala Dosa. Tagging former South African legend Jonty Rhodes, Dean Jones wrote, "@JontyRhodes8 this is the best breakfast In Chennai young man!"

@JontyRhodes8 this is the best breakfast In Chennai young man! pic.twitter.com/WpEaZfXpIs — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 23, 2018

A few hours later, Rhodes shared a picture of him enjoying his South Indian Thali and posted the image of the same. "I see your breakfast @ProfDeano and raise u a Veg Thali lunch", he wrote on his official Twitter account in reply to Jones' earlier tweet. Conceding his defeat, Jones replied Rhodes saying "You win".

I see your breakfast @ProfDeano and raise u a Veg Thali lunch pic.twitter.com/hTDpc8aNbb — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) October 23, 2018

Rhodes has always shown his affiliation towards India and his love for the country was evident when he named his daughter 'India'. Recently when former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden met with a surfing accident, Rhodes came up with a hilarious analogy to Hayden's injury.

Replying to Hayden's post on Instagram, Rhodes said his injury marks on his forehead was similar to the map of Tamil Nadu. "@haydos359 is that a map of The Tamil Nadu coast u are wearing on your forehead? Real commitment buddy!!! Some of us softies take the easy option and just get tattoos!!", Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa amassing 2532 Test runs and 5935 ODI runs.