 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jonty Rhodes Wins This 'Thali Battle' Against Dean Jones

Updated: 23 October 2018 16:16 IST

Both Dean Jones and Jonty Rhodes shared their respective South Indian dishes images on Twitter.

Jonty Rhodes Wins This
Jonty Rhodes had a stellar career for South Africa © AFP

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is quite active on social media. His vocal support for Pakistan cricket as well as his cricketing anecdotes keep his fans engaged on his Twitter feed. In his latest post on his official Twitter account, Dean Jones posted a picture of a popular South Indian cuisine dish Masala Dosa. Tagging former South African legend Jonty Rhodes, Dean Jones wrote, "@JontyRhodes8 this is the best breakfast In Chennai young man!"

A few hours later, Rhodes shared a picture of him enjoying his South Indian Thali and posted the image of the same. "I see your breakfast @ProfDeano and raise u a Veg Thali lunch", he wrote on his official Twitter account in reply to Jones' earlier tweet. Conceding his defeat, Jones replied Rhodes saying "You win".

Rhodes has always shown his affiliation towards India and his love for the country was evident when he named his daughter 'India'. Recently when former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden met with a surfing accident, Rhodes came up with a hilarious analogy to Hayden's injury. 

Replying to Hayden's post on Instagram, Rhodes said his injury marks on his forehead was similar to the map of Tamil Nadu. "@haydos359 is that a map of The Tamil Nadu coast u are wearing on your forehead? Real commitment buddy!!! Some of us softies take the easy option and just get tattoos!!", Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa amassing 2532 Test runs and 5935 ODI runs.

Comments
Topics : Jonty Rhodes Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dean Jones and Jonty Rhodes posted pictures of their favourite cusines
  • Both the former cricketers shared images on their social media account
  • Jonty Rhodes had posted the image of a South Indian thali
Related Articles
Jonty Rhodes Finds
Jonty Rhodes Finds 'The Map Of Tamil Nadu' On Matthew Hayden's Head Injury
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Illustrious List With This Unique Record
Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Illustrious List With This Unique Record
AB de Villiers Recalls How He Proposed To Wife Danielle At The Taj Mahal
AB de Villiers Recalls How He Proposed To Wife Danielle At The Taj Mahal
Suresh Raina Leaves For South Africa, Mohammad Amir And Jonty Rhodes Wish Him Luck
Suresh Raina Leaves For South Africa, Mohammad Amir And Jonty Rhodes Wish Him Luck
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vinay Kumar Turns Jonty Rhodes In Karnataka vs Punjab Match, Tweets Video
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vinay Kumar Turns Jonty Rhodes In Karnataka vs Punjab Match, Tweets Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.