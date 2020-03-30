Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes , much like other cricketers and sports personalities from across the globe, is enjoying time with his family amid the coronavirus scare. The legendary South African fielder took to twitter to share a video, in which Jonty Rhodes can be seen making "bullet coffee" in his kitchen. In the caption of the tweet, he wrote, "#stayhealthyathome #lockdown #stayathome". Many cricketers from India and other countries have been entertaining fans by sharing workout videos during the lockdown. However, Jonty Rhodes' unique post on Twitter sent the fans into a frenzy.

In the minute-long video, Jonty Rhodes talks about how it is important to stay healthy during this lockdown period. He adds that the drink is very filling and helps you get energized before your exercise routine. Jonty Rhodes has been quite active on social media in the recent past and has shared a few videos as well.

Watch Video:

Jonty Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the best fielders that the game has ever seen. Rhodes made his debut for South Africa back in 1992 against Australia in a One Day International. In the same year, Jonty Rhodes made his Test debut against India in November at Kingsmead in South Africa.

The right-handed batsman has played 52 Test matches and has scored 2,532 runs with an average of 35.17. In ODI cricket, Rhodes has played 245 matches and scored 5,935 runs with an average of 35.12. Jonty Rhodes is currently appointed as the fielding coach of the South African cricket team. He has also served as the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.