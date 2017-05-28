Jonty Rhodes Posts Picture With Newborn Baby, Twitter Goes Gaga

Jonty Rhodes seems to have a strong connection with India. The South African cricketer named his daughter 'India Jeanne Rhodes' and on the day of the IPL 2017 final the Rhodes family welcomed a baby boy at the Surya Child Care Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians fielding coach broke the news on Twitter a week back, and on Sunday took to the social media platform again to post a picture with his son -- Nathan Jon. The post immediately was a hit, garnering more than 1.5K 'likes' on Twitter and more than 200 'retweets'. Twitteratis, mostly from India, congratulated the cricketer with a few even requesting for a name change.

In the picture, Rhodes is seen cradling his son in his arms with a caption: 1 week ago @mipaltan won IPL10; and Nathan Jon chose me to be his dad #fatherson #makeinindia #2kids2cups.

Twitter quickly went into meltdown as wishes poured in while some provided an alternative name for Nathan Jon.

@JontyRhodes8 @mipaltan Your both kids chose the perfect year to come in the world. Or I should say that @mipaltan luck rides on the babies — sailesh bhatt (@saileshbhatt1) May 28, 2017

@JontyRhodes8 @YUVSTRONG12 @mipaltan God bless the baby with long healthy happy successful life n jonty is still Bruce Lee of cricket fielding ? — sriku srikanth rao (@sriku0abcdefg) May 28, 2017

@JontyRhodes8 @mipaltan his name shud be BHARAT(another name of greatest country INDIA) — Santosh kanoujia (@SantoshKanoujia) May 28, 2017

@JontyRhodes8 @mipaltan u can choose another name of India "Bharat" for ur 2nd child, just bcoz of ur children India has multiple names. ???? — Ashish Katiyar (@AshishKatiyar17) May 28, 2017

Rhodes' daughter was also born at a hospital in Mumbai two years ago during the IPL 8 season.

The South African was with the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 10 final in Hyderabad when his son was born.

Rhodes' wife gave birth to the baby, weighing around 3.7 kg, on Sunday evening, without any complication through water delivery, Dr Amit Dhurandar of Surya Hospital in suburban Santacruz had told PTI.