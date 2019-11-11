England batsman Jonny Bairstow was on Monday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after using "an audible obscenity" during the fifth and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand. According to a report in 7news.com.au, Bairstow was handed one demerit point under the ICC's disciplinary code after a review of the incident, which took place during the tourists' series-clinching Super Over win at Eden Park.

Bairstow was bestowed with the man of the match award for his whirlwind 18-ball 47 where he tonked five sixes and hit two fours.