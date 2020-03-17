 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jofra Archer Calls For Action After Being Racially Abused On Instagram

Updated: 17 March 2020 13:34 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Jofra Archer said that he hoped no one else has to deal with racial abuse on a regular basis and that the issue should be addressed properly.

Jofra Archer Calls For Action After Being Racially Abused On Instagram
Jofra Archer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury. © AFP

England pacer Jofra Archer has hit out at the racial abuse he received on social media and has called on authorities to properly deal with the issue. Archer, on Monday, posted an image of the message he received on Instagram and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments. "I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn't ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion," he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

"I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me," he added.

This is not the first time that the 24-year-old, who helped England win the 2019 World Cup, has been subjected to racial abuse.

He was racially abused at the end of the first Test against New Zealand last November after he scored a second-innings 30 during England's defeat in Mount Maunganui.

After the end of the match, Archer had tweeted: "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy."

New Zealand Cricket had taken action and in January, they had banned a 28-year-old man, who admitted the offence, from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years.

The right-arm pacer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jofra Archer shared racist messages he received on his Instagram
  • He said that he hoped no one else had to deal with that kind of abuse
  • He said the issue needs to be addressed properly
Related Articles
"Not Again, It Cant Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
"Not Again, It Can't Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
"Time Traveller" Jofra Archers Old "Stress Fracture" Tweet Leaves Fans Shocked
"Time Traveller" Jofra Archer's Old "Stress Fracture" Tweet Leaves Fans Shocked
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of South Africa T20Is With Elbow Injury
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of South Africa T20Is With Elbow Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.