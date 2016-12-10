Joe Root Rues Missed Chances After England Concede Lead to India

Virat Kohli was at his best on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 147. But England could have got him out at 68 but for a missed chance by Adil Rashid. Joe Root rued the missed chances of the India captain and Jayant Yadav as the home team managed to take an upper hand in the fourth Test against England in Mumbai by earning a handy first-innings lead.

Kohli batted almost the entire day after being dropped, while Yadav remained unbeaten on 30 following a let off on eight, as India reached 451 for seven at the end of the third day play in reply to England's 400 and nosed ahead on a spinning track.

"After that middle session in the way we got ourselves into a pretty good position, it was quite frustrating that we couldn't take the wickets at the back end there. It just proves that when you create those half-chances you got to make sure you take them," said Root after India recovered from a mini collapse, when they had lost four wickets in a jiffy to be struggling at 307 for six before fighting their way back.

England had clawed back in the second session of play by claiming four quick wickets, including that of opener Murali Vijay (136) before India grabbed a 51-run lead with three wickets still remaining.

However, Root termed the dropped return catch by Rashid off Kohli as a very difficult chance.

"Rashid put down a very difficult catch on the follow through. I can't blame him. It was a marginal half chance, at best. He played exceptionally well today. We have to just accept that," said Root at the end of the day's play.

"It will be silly now to look back at today and think what chances slipped through our grasp. Most important thing is that we look forward, look to tomorrow and we take those three early wickets when we get those opportunities.

"When it comes to batting we will look to put pressure back on them and be positive just like we were in the first innings. If we can do that well then we have got a really good game on our hands," he said optimistically.

Praising the knocks of Vijay, who batted for 344 minutes while scoring his eighth hundred and second of the series, and Kohli, who stayed at the crease for 359 minutes today, Root said: "Both played very well. They have good balance between defense and being aggressive. On a wicket like that it makes it difficult to bowl to them in the sort of form they were. Both deserved the scores they got."

Root said he liked to go toe to toe with the aggressive Kohli whose combative attitude, he felt, brought out the best in him.

"He's obviously very driven, very emotional and ambitious. He wears his heart on his sleeve. I won't call it intimidating or anything like that. It's quite good to play against such guys who express their feelings and try to make you feel uncomfortable. Personally it gets me in a good place and makes me perform at my best,' he said.