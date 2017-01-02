India versus England: Joe Root To Stay Back For Birth Of Child, May Miss Start ODI Series

Joe Root is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy.

Joe Root could miss the start of England's one-day series in India after opting to stay home to witness the arrival of his first child.

The English team is scheduled to return to India on Thursday, and play the first of two warm-up matches five days later on January 10. The first one-day international will be held in Pune on January 15.

Root, though, is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy rather than fly out with the rest of the party.

The first one-day international is followed by matches in Cuttack on January 19 and Kolkata on January 22.

Root scored 491 runs in the recent 4-0 Test series defeat by India.

The 26-year-old has the second best one-day international average of any England player in history, with 45.71 from 78 matches.