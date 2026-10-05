Former India star Dinesh Karthik recently backed England batter Joe Root to break the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in Test cricket. Sachin, who retired from international cricket in 2013, finished with 15,921 runs in the longest format, a record that still stands today. However, one player who looks capable of surpassing Sachin's marvelous milestone is England Test captain Joe Root, who has already scored a whopping total of 14,278 runs in 169 matches and is still only 35 years old.

Given his remarkable consistency and current form, along with England's packed Test schedule, it would not be surprising if Root overtakes Sachin's tally within the next year.

"Good chance. They play a lot of Test cricket in England. He still looks quite straight. He's happily scoring runs every time he goes out to bat. I think it's very possible for him," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Root now needs just 1,643 more runs to surpass Sachin and claim the top spot on the list of Test cricket's highest run-scorers. So far, he has played 169 Tests and registered 41 centuries and 69 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Karthik also shared his views on Virat Kohli's pursuit of Sachin's record of 100 international centuries. Apart from being the highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Test cricket, Sachin ended his international career with an unprecedented 100 centuries.

Kohli, who surpassed Sachin's record for the most ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup, is now chasing the milestone of 100 international hundreds. So far, the right-hander has scored 86 international centuries, with his latest ton coming against West Indies in the first ODI of the recently concluded three-match series.

As Kohli has retired from the T20Is and Tests and only active in ODIs, Karthik stated that it would be difficult for him to break Sachin's record.

"Wow, I really wish he did, but I think it's very hard," said Karthik.

After the three-match series against West Indies, which India won 2-1, Kohli's next assignment will be the five ODIs against New Zealand, starting from November 4.

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