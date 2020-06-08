The New Zealand government on Monday announced that it was lifting all domestic restrictions due to the country's success in containing the coronavirus. With the final COVID-19 patient given the all clear, the South Pacific nation has no more active COVID-19 cases. Celebrating the development, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham toasted "those great Kiwi attributes" in a tweet on Monday. There were many congratulatory replies to Neesham's post but one user decided to give out an inane information on demography to the New Zealand cricketer, who came up with a hilarious reaction to the tweet.

"Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone. Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job," tweeted Neesham.

A Twitter user, replying to Neesham's post, wrote: "You have population of 4 million. Mumbai has more population than nz."

While strict border controls will remain in place, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said restrictions such as social distancing and limits on public gatherings were no longer needed.

"We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now," she said in a televised address, saying Kiwis had "united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus".

There have been no new infections for 17 days and, until Monday, just one active case for more than a week.

New Zealand's move down to Level 1, the lowest rating on its four-tier virus response system, means nightclubs can operate without dance floor restrictions and theatres will reopen.

It also means sporting events can proceed with crowds in the stands, a change New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said offered its Super Rugby Aotearoa competition the opportunity to achieve a world first when it kicks off this weekend.

