Jhulan Goswami Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Take 200 ODI Wickets

India's Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday became the first woman cricketer to take 200 wickets in ODIs. Goswami, who made her ODI debut against England way back in 2002 achieved the feat against South Africa in the second ODI of the ICC Women's Championship at Kimberley. The tall Indian fast bowler got rid of Laura Wolvaardt in the fifth over of the innings and got the first breakthrough for India after the visitors had put on a mammoth total of 302 for the Proteas to chase. India were put into bat first as the openers took them off to a good start before Punam Raut was dismissed. India women's captain Mithali Raj followed soon after but Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together a 134-run stand to put India back on track as Veda Krishnamurthy played a brilliant knock to finish off the innings by scoring an unbeaten 51 off 33 balls.
Mandhana continued her fine form after she notched up her second ODI century against South Africa. She hit a brilliant ton laced with 14 fours and one solitary six. Mandhana was eventually dismissed in the 44th over by R Ntozakhe after Trisha Chetty took an easy catch. After Raut's dismissal, Mandhana took over the proceedings and showed her batting prowess. Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Sune Luus were all expensive for the hosts.
India had beaten South Africa by 88 runs in the first ODI on Monday. The three-match series began on Monday and will give both teams a chance to directly qualify for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup. The series will culminate in Potchefstroom on February 10.