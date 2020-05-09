Jemimah Rodrigues Posts 'Lagaan' Meme As ICC Asks "Who Would You Call", Fans Pitch In

Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues decided to give the Twitteratti a dose of laughter on Saturday after the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans who they would call if given a chance. "If you get a chance to call one cricketer on the phone, who would it be?" the ICC asked along with a throwback picture of former England captain Kevin Pietersen and legendary spinner Shane Warne acting as if talking on the phone. Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a picture of 'Bhuvan', the protagonist from Bollywood film 'Lagaan', and a funny caption to leave everyone in splits.

"Bhuvan from Lagaan, who single-handedly saved us from taxes," she replied to the ICC's tweet.

Bhuvan from Lagaan, who single handedly saved us from taxes https://t.co/rORUEZyRn6 pic.twitter.com/X8e2D0ZNow — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 9, 2020

Fans were all praise for Jemimah's witty response. However, some fans decided to expand the joke further with some hilarious memes.

Memers after seeing you make memes pic.twitter.com/dRyIBGLXOi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2020

Shane Warne of Lagaan pic.twitter.com/cjL1nrk8fN — Aniket Survase (@aniket_survase) May 9, 2020

Hahah ! Who thought that @stevesmith49 would get inspired by Bhuvans backlift :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 9, 2020

meanwhile ICC thinking : pic.twitter.com/gfXATefJvh — Ayush Goel (@aayush9045) May 9, 2020

Jemimah never fails to entertain her fans on social media. Last month, she featured in a couple of videos of a jam session with teammate Smriti Mandhana.

"Apart from irritating each other this is what we do in our free time @jemimahrodrigues. P.S: Don't miss the 2nd video," Mandhana captioned the videos on Instagram.

In the first video, the two players can be heard playing a popular Hindi song "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon" from the movie 'Yes Boss'. Mandhana is seen playing the tune on her iPad, while Jemimah is playing the same on a guitar, that too in complete sync.

While the two of them are seen jamming in complete sync in the first video, the second clip turned out to be a blooper as Jemimah can be heard saying that she "forgot" the tune on several occasions.

