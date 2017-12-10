 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's Missing Grandfather Found Dead

Updated: 10 December 2017 17:31 IST

The family said it was his last wish to meet Jasprit and bless him before he breathed his last.

Jasprit Bumrah's Missing Grandfather Found Dead
Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather Santok Singh was found dead on Sunday © AFP

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's septuagenarian grandfather Santok Singh -- reported missing for two days -- was found dead on Sunday. Ahmedabad police found the body near Dadhichi bridge on the Sabarati riverfront. Santok Singh, aged 75, was missing after he travelled to Ahmedabad from Uttarakhand to meet his cricketer grandson.

The family said it was his last wish to meet Jasprit and bless him before he breathed his last. A local TV channel said Santok Singh had alleged that Jasprit was not home when he went to meet him and that the cricketer's mother didn't let him meet him later on. He was missing ever since.

Topics : Cricket Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bumrah's grandfather Santok Singh was reported missing for two days
  • Ahmedabad police found the body near Dadhichi bridge
  • Santok Singh was missing after he travelled to Ahmedabad from U'khand
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah's Selection Is A Lesson For Youngsters, Says Rohit Sharma
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah's Selection Is A Lesson For Youngsters, Says Rohit Sharma
Parthiv Patel Recalled For South Africa Test Series, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Also Included
Parthiv Patel Recalled For South Africa Test Series, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Also Included
'India Need A Bowling Superstar,' Says Sanjay Manjrekar
'India Need A Bowling Superstar,' Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.