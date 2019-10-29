Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently recovering from an injury, shared a picture on micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday, sending his fans into a frenzy. "Coming soon!," Bumrah captioned the picture. More than the picture, it was Bumrah's caption which attracted fans' attention. As soon as the post went online, the fans started speculating about Bumrah's comeback. While some fans wished him a speedy recovery, some began his birthday countdown. Bumrah has been one of the most best bowlers on the international circuit in the last few years. However, after World Cup 2019, Bumrah has only featured in two Test matches against the West Indies.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heartily waiting for ur appearance on field. Come stronger Yorker king!! — PRASHANT PATHAK (@kungfupandya33) October 29, 2019

Hoping to see you super soon — tanyamahi97 (@tanyamahi97) October 29, 2019

So happy & glad to hear that...We need you 100% ready for the tour of New Zealand... — Sreekanth Nair (@NairShreekanth) October 29, 2019

Get well soon champ

Waiting for your #Yorkers — SatyamBorikarSRT (@satyamborikar4) October 29, 2019

Come back sooner and stronger than before — SAMUEL (@SamSLM21211) October 29, 2019

Im waiting chlm... 38-days to go... advance happy happy birthday chlm..... — Greeny (@Greeny39521499) October 29, 2019

Ever since he made his international debut in January 2016, Bumrah has risen up the ranks in double quick time, becoming one of the most integral parts of Team India across formats.

Due to a stress fracture in his lower back, Bumrah has been out of action for more than a month. He missed the three-Test series against visiting South Africa and is all set to miss the upcoming series against Bangladesh, also at home.

Even in Bumrah's absence, Team India performed exceptionally well at home, registering their first-ever clean sweep over South Africa in Test cricket.

Last week, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun gave fans something to cheer about as he had said, in one of his interviews, that Bumrah doesn't not need a surgery to get rid of his back problem.

Stating that Bumrah's recovery is on the right path, Arun had hoped that Bumrah would return to the side before their "next big challenge" - away Test series in New Zealand.

While Arun's statements made fans hopeful of his quick return, Bumrah's latest "coming soon" post was like an icing on the cake for the fans as it made them optimistic of seeing him in action much sooner.