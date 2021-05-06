Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday. Bumrah, who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), came up with a loving caption as he extended his wishes to "the person who steals my heart every time". "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you," Bumrah captioned the image along with a heart emoji.

The India pacer was granted leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the limited-overs leg of the series against England at home earlier this year.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married on March 15 in Goa. The couple posted pictures from their wedding on social media to break the news to their fans.

Promoted

Earlier in the day, Sanjana shared a cute selfie with Bumrah in her Instagram story.

Bumrah was playing for the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before it BCCI and IPL Governing Council postponed the T20 tournament indefinitely after four franchises reported positive Covid cases within their camp.

In the 14th edition of IPL, Bumrah managed to get six wickets from seven games but it was his economical spells in crunch situations that kept Mumbai Indians in the top-half of the IPL 2021 points table.