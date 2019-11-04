 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"

Updated: 04 November 2019 17:53 IST

Fans ask Jasprit Bumrah to return to cricket after India lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I in Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to share a picture of himself dressed in a suit. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a lower back injury, took to Twitter on Monday to share a picture of himself dressed in a suit. "Playing it cool," Jasprit Bumrah captioned the image. Soon after, fans flooded Bumrah's post with queries asking when the fast bowler would return to action. The reaction from fans came after India's seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday. India failed to defend 149 runs in 20 overs as young fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed went for 18 runs in the penultimate over.

"Where are you," one fan replied to Bumrah's tweet.

The 25-year-old, Bumrah, has been out of action since India's tour of the West Indies. Bumrah missed the Test and T20I series against South Africa at home and he has not been picked for the home series against Bangladesh.

In the first Twenty20 International (T20I), Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against India.

The visitors managed to restrict India to 148 for six in 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten knock of 60 helped Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I win over India.

With the win, Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0. The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday while the final match will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

After the loss, Rohit Sharma, who is captaining India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, said that mistakes on the field affected the outcome of the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Khaleel Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture of himself dressed in a suit
  • Fans flooded Bumrah's post with queries asking about his return
  • Bumrah has been out of action since India's tour of the West Indies
Related Articles
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's "Coming Soon" Tweet Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Epic Reply To Fan Who Asked If Jasprit Bumrah Was Moving To RCB
India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Hopes To Have Jasprit Bumrah Back Before "Next Big Challenge"
India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Hopes To Have Jasprit Bumrah Back Before "Next Big Challenge"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.