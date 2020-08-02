A year ago, on this day, Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick, when he trapped Roston Chase in front of the stumps in Jamaica. Reminiscing about the special moment, Bumrah tweeted saying that it will always hold a place in his heart. "One year ago, but this day will always hold a special place in my heart," Bumrah tweeted with a trophy emoji, along with a picture of his celebration after taking the hat-trick wicket.

One year ago, but this day will always hold a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/YVgISxHaVw — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 31, 2020

Put in to bat first, India posted 416 on the back of Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test century.

In the seventh over of the West Indies innings, Bumrah had opener John Campbell caught behind.

In the second ball of his next over, he bowled a beautiful out-swinger across left-hander Darren Bravo, who edged it to KL Rahul in the slips cordon.

Shamarh Brooks was the next batsman in and Bumrah trapped him LBW with an in-swinger.

Chase was next, and he failed to connect with yet another in-swinger. The umpire initially said it was not out, but India captain Virat Kohli reviewed, and rightly so, as Bumrah got a well-deserved hat-trick.

Only Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in the longest format of the game for India before Bumrah.

Bumrah finished the innings with figures of 6-27, which included the top five batsmen in the West Indies line-up and captain Jason Holder.

It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the two-match series, which India swept 2-0.

Earlier in the series, he also became the first Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies.