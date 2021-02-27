Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India squad for the fourth Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media release. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," said the release. There will be no additions to the squad for the fourth Test starting March 4 in Ahmedabad, the release added.

Bumrah was part of India's playing XI for the third Test, also played in Ahmedabad, which India won by 10 wickets.

The fast bowler was rested from the XI for the second Test in Chennai as well. India had won that Test by 317 runs.

Bumrah returned four wickets in the first Test of the series but since then his role has been limited due to pitches that have assisted spinners.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel picked up 18 of the 20 England wickets that fell in the third Test - a match that finished inside two days.

The ongoing Test series against England is Bumrah's first on home soil in a storied Test career that began in January 2018.

Bumrah has 83 wickets from 19 Tests at 22.10 with 5 five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah plays for Gujarat in Indian domestic cricket and the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad is Bumrah's home ground.

India squad for fourth Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav