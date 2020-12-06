Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthday on the same day -- December 6. Currently in Australia for India's ongoing tour, Bumrah on Sunday turned 27, while, Iyer celebrates his 26th birthday. Veteran Jadeja, who is the oldest amongst the trio, turned 32. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh led the wishes, and took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings. He wished each cricketer through separate individual posts.

For Jadeja, Harbhajan wrote, "Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you".

Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

Wishing Bumrah, Harbhajan tweeted, "A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera".

A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

The 40-year-old also wished Iyer and he tweeted, "Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward".

Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

It is worth noting that even Karun Nair and RP Singh have their birthdays on December 6. The batsman turned 29, while, the former India pacer turned 35.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Bumrah, Jadeja, Iyer on their birthday. He also wished Nair and RP Singh.

"Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys !"

Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen.

And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born.

Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also passed on their wishes to Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer. The BCCI wrote, "Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday."

Here are the other wishes from fans and members of the cricket fraternity:

A bowler with a unique action

India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

One of the best death bowlers around



Happy birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/109VRy36Pd — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

49 Tests, 168 ODIs, 50 T20Is

440 international scalps

4497 runs

An outstanding fielder



The all-rounder holds the record for the most wickets by a left-arm spinner in ODIs for India



Happy birthday to @imjadeja! pic.twitter.com/dcpghDhCDc — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Here's to another year of staying young, wild and free everytime you play the beautiful game, @ShreyasIyer15



Wishing the no-look specialist, on and off the field magician and our Skipper, a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayShreyas pic.twitter.com/wSI5jhIorR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 5, 2020

Super Birthday to our Royal Navghan! Wishing namma Jaddu a speedy recovery and wishing us all semma Jaddu moments all year round. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/omPAtMU2n2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 5, 2020

Birthday boy Bumrah in #Dream11IPL 2020



Most wickets in a season for an Indian

Two four wicket hauls including a personal best (4/14)

Highest number of dot balls in the tournament #BoomsDay #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/UdSwMlPvYi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 6, 2020

Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer are with the Indian cricket team in Australia.

Both sides come face to face in the second T20I on Sunday, with the visitors having won the first fixture of the three-match series.

Promoted

The hosts won the ODI series, which took place before the T20Is.

While Bumrah and Iyer are both part of the T20I squads, Jadeja was ruled out due to injury after playing a starring role with the bat in the opening T20I.