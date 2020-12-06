Harbhajan Singh, BCCI Lead Birthday Wishes For Indian Cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja And Shreyas Iyer
Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer share a birthday and wishes poured in on social media for the three Indian cricketers.
Highlights
-
Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of India's T20I matches vs Australia
-
Even Karun Nair and RP Singh have their birthday on December 6
-
Virender Sehwag also wished the cricketers through Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthday on the same day -- December 6. Currently in Australia for India's ongoing tour, Bumrah on Sunday turned 27, while, Iyer celebrates his 26th birthday. Veteran Jadeja, who is the oldest amongst the trio, turned 32. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh led the wishes, and took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings. He wished each cricketer through separate individual posts.
For Jadeja, Harbhajan wrote, "Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you".
Happy birthday @imjadeja keep scoring runs and taking wickets.. Stay Happy.. God bless you— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
Wishing Bumrah, Harbhajan tweeted, "A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera".
A champion bowler,Game changer,Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
The 40-year-old also wished Iyer and he tweeted, "Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward".
Happy birthday @ShreyasIyer15 wish you all the happiness going forward— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020
It is worth noting that even Karun Nair and RP Singh have their birthdays on December 6. The batsman turned 29, while, the former India pacer turned 35.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Bumrah, Jadeja, Iyer on their birthday. He also wished Nair and RP Singh.
"Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys !"
Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen , One Dozen.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020
And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born.
Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 ,@imjadeja , @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126 , @rpsingh . Have a great life ahead boys !
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also passed on their wishes to Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer. The BCCI wrote, "Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday."
Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/YAjXcnfcIT— BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020
Here are the other wishes from fans and members of the cricket fraternity:
A bowler with a unique action— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020
India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is
One of the best death bowlers around
Happy birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/109VRy36Pd
49 Tests, 168 ODIs, 50 T20Is— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020
440 international scalps
4497 runs
An outstanding fielder
The all-rounder holds the record for the most wickets by a left-arm spinner in ODIs for India
Happy birthday to @imjadeja! pic.twitter.com/dcpghDhCDc
Here's to another year of staying young, wild and free everytime you play the beautiful game, @ShreyasIyer15— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 5, 2020
Wishing the no-look specialist, on and off the field magician and our Skipper, a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayShreyas pic.twitter.com/wSI5jhIorR
Super Birthday to our Royal Navghan! Wishing namma Jaddu a speedy recovery and wishing us all semma Jaddu moments all year round. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/omPAtMU2n2— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 5, 2020
Birthday boy Bumrah in #Dream11IPL 2020— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 6, 2020
Most wickets in a season for an Indian
Two four wicket hauls including a personal best (4/14)
Highest number of dot balls in the tournament #BoomsDay #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/UdSwMlPvYi
Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer are with the Indian cricket team in Australia.
Both sides come face to face in the second T20I on Sunday, with the visitors having won the first fixture of the three-match series.
The hosts won the ODI series, which took place before the T20Is.
While Bumrah and Iyer are both part of the T20I squads, Jadeja was ruled out due to injury after playing a starring role with the bat in the opening T20I.