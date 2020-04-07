Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Healthcare Professionals On World Health Day

Jasprit Bumrah , the Indian fast bowler, has backed the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government in the fight against coronavirus. Bumrah, who has been active on social media, again took to Twitter to thank healthcare professionals on World Health Day. In his tweet, Bumrah said, "It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us every day".

It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day. #WorldHealthDay — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 7, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah much like other sports personalities in the country has urged people to stay indoors in the fight against COVID-19. The fast bowler has been spending time at home since the Indian Premier League got postponed.

Recently, Bumrah was involved in a fun chat with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. The two went on to talk about the toughest challenges that they faced to players who have made a positive impact on their careers.

Bumrah told Rohit that Lasith Malinga has helped him improve mentally and has taught him how to remain calm in tough situations. During their chat, they also made fun of Rishabh Pant who had been challenging Rohit Sharma for a six-hitting competition.

Earlier in the year, Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback to the national side after being out for nearly four months. He returned in the three-match ODI series against Australia at home. The pacer had suffered from a stress fracture in his lower back in the series against South Africa back in September 2019.