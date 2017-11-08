 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah And Yuzvendra Chahal Are Ready For Tests: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 08 November 2017 21:08 IST

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are ready for Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah And Yuzvendra Chahal Are Ready For Tests: Sunil Gavaskar
Bumrah and Chahal were instrumental in India's win over New Zealand in T20I series. © PTI

India defended a below-par score of 67 against New Zealand in the third and final T20I that helped them win the series 2-1 in a rain-curtailed 8-over match. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by dismissing Martin Guptill in the first over, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal who came to the party and helped the hosts defend the total. Bumrah bowled the crucial seventh over as he conceded only 10, giving Hardik Pandya a cushion of 18 runs in the last over. Bumrah finished with figures of 9 for 2. Chahal choked the flow of runs in the middle as the leg-spinner returned with figures of 0 for 8 in his two overs.

Speaking highly of both the Indian bowlers, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "They were fantastic. They have been absolutely terrific. They had brought all their IPL experience into play, they know exactly where to bowl, to which batsman what line to bowl, what deliveries to bowl and yes, there will be that odd over when they will go for runs but they come so strongly. That tells you about their (Bumrah and Chahal) big heart as well. Take punishment and then to come back and bowl deadly overs.

"Both these bowlers have been quite outstanding and I do believe that the way they are bowling they should also be considered for the red ball format which is the Test format. Particularly, I think both of them. Bumrah for example, you know in South Africa, Australia and England he will be quite a handful with the pace and with the accuracy that he has and Chahal as well, the way he has been tossing the ball up to the odd batsman, getting the ball to turn and grip, I think both of them are ready for red ball cricket," added Gavaskar in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Topics : India New Zealand Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Sunil Gavaskar India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India defended a below-par score of 67 against New Zealand
  • India won the the third and final T20I by six runs
  • Bumrah and Chahal were instrumental in India's series win
Related Articles
'MS Dhoni Has To Score From Ball One': Virender Sehwag's Advice To Under Fire Batsman
'MS Dhoni Has To Score From Ball One': Virender Sehwag's Advice To Under Fire Batsman
Sunil Gavaskar Bats For MS Dhoni After VVS Laxman And Ajit Agarkar's Take On His T20 Future
Sunil Gavaskar Bats For MS Dhoni After VVS Laxman And Ajit Agarkar's Take On His T20 Future
In BCCI vs NADA Dope Testing Issue, Gavaskar Feels Players Should Be Left Alone On Off Days
In BCCI vs NADA Dope Testing Issue, Gavaskar Feels Players Should Be Left Alone On Off Days
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.