Jason Gillespie Shuts Down Troll With Savage Reply, Damien Martyn Applauds Former Teammate

Updated: 27 December 2019 12:22 IST

Jason Gillespie, who turned vegan a while ago, took on a troll head-on.

Jason Gillespie shut down a Twitter troll with a savage reply. © AFP

Jason Gillespie is one of the finest fast bowlers that Australia have produced. The lanky pacer played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for the Australia cricket team with his flowing locks leaving a lasting impression on fans. Having tormented batsman for numerous years, the Australian fast bowler is now making a name for himself as a coach. On Thursday, Jason Gillespie decided to cut a Twitter troll down to size after he had taken a dig at the former Australian cricketer for being a vegan.

Posting a quote from Gillespie about how he "couldn't justify consuming an animal product", the Twitter user wrote: "Hey @Dizzy259 you must have low haemoglobin levels because cricket uses leather balls!! But I suppose it's a technicality because you don't eat them."

Gillespie, who has a Test double-century to his name, smashed the troll out of the park by replying: "Hi Craig, I've been vegan for just over 5 years and this did not coincide with my professional cricket career. I am however very happy and healthy. I understand we do not live in a vegan world- just trying to do the very best I can. Your attempt at belittling me failed."

The Australian cricketer's reply was applauded by former teammate Damien Martyn and other users on Twitter.

Gillespie, who won the County Championship with Yorkshire in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, is the current coach of Sussex. He had only recently signed a contract extension that will keep him with the county side until the end of the 2022 season.

The former fast bowler is also the coach of Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

In 71 Tests, Gillespie took 259 wickets at an impressive average of 26.13, which is the eighth highest by an Australian in the longest format of the game.

He has another 142 ODI wickets, having played 97 matches. His combined tally of Test, ODI and T20I wickets (402) is the ninth highest for an Australian in the history of the game.

Highlights
  • Jason Gillespie took on a Twiter troll head-on
  • The Twitter user took a dig at Gillespie for being vegan
  • Jason Gillespie played 71 Tests and 97 ODIs for Australia
