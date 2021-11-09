Former Australia and Victoria pacer James Pattinson has angered some fans after his throw injured New South Wales skipper Daniel Hughes during a Sheffield Shield fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. The incident took place during the second session on Day 4 as Hughes was left livid by Pattinson's throw. Hughes was batting brilliantly on 64 not out when he played a defensive shot back to Pattinson, who in turn threw the ball straight back at him. The southpaw didn't even leave his crease before the Victoria pacer's wayward throw clattered into his foot.

Pattinson tried to apologise but Hughes was not having any off it. Both players had a series of verbal exchanges before both players went back to the pavilion for the Tea break. Pattinson's antics didn't go down well with fans and commentators as they took to Twitter to criticise the Victoria pacer.

Here's the video:

Ouch!



Daniel Hughes 71* (283) continues to defy Victoria despite copping this throw from James Pattinson in the second session #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/ChTkupId1n — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2021

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Why is he still playing?

Should be banned forever.



Ridiculous of Pattinson. — Warisha (@Khan__Warisha) November 8, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary attempt by Pattinson to peg the ball back at Hughes' stumps. I hope the match referee sanctions him for that pathetic act. — Rowan de Groen (@StuffedShoulder) November 8, 2021

I'm a Victorian fan but Hughes never left his crease. Very poor cricket from Patto. This is the type of throw that deserves to miss the batsman, hit the stumps and go away for 4 over-throws. — Craig M (@diminutiverowdy) November 8, 2021

That's an intentional throw there — Steven J Masterson (@SteveyPunk) November 8, 2021

Victoria made it two wins from two as they thrashed NSW by 174 runs, with Scott Boland taking a fifer in the second innings, to add to his tally of three wickets in the first innings.

This was Boland's seventh first-class five-wicket-haul as he finished the game with figures of 8/89. His heroics, and Pattinson's retirement from international cricket last month, might earn him a place in Australia's squad for the upcoming Ashes against England, starting December 8 in Brisbane.

The 32-year-old now has 15 wickets in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, after taking seven wickets in the first game of the season against NSW last week.

Boland has played 14 ODIs and three T20Is for Australia, but is yet to get his hands on the 'Baggy Green'.