James Anderson Shines As England Wrap Up Big Tour Win Over Cricket Australia XI

England needed just seven overs to wrap up a comprehensive 192-run victory over the Cricket Australia XI early on the final day of the four-day tour match at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. James Anderson took two wickets and Craig Overton claimed the other to mop up the remaining three to dismiss CA XI for just 75 in the opening half-hour of play to claim victory.

Anderson, named this week as team vice-captain for suspended Ben Stokes, finished with three for 12 off 10.2 overs while Overton captured three for 15 off 11 overs.

Chris Woakes, who began the CA XI second innings collapse late on Friday, did not bowl on Saturday to finish with four for 17 off 10 overs.

There were ironic cheers from the sparse Adelaide crowd when CA XI scored a first run of the day after 25 minutes before the end of the innings.

The tourists now head to Townsville in north Queensland for their final Ashes warm-up game again against the CA XI, starting on Wednesday, before the opening Test in Brisbane on November 23.